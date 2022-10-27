Bigg Boss 16 HIGHLIGHTS: Priyanka and Archana get into heated argument, equation changes between the two

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bigg Boss 16 Oct 27 HIGHLIGHTS

Bigg Boss 16 Oct 27 HIGHLIGHTS: The Salman Khan-hosted reality show has completed a fantastic three-week run, dominating the charts. Up to this point, the show has depicted everything from disagreements to friendships, from budding love to broken hearts. The friendship between Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is one of the relationships that won over many hearts. In today's episode, Priyanka and Archana locked horns and had a ugly argument about some cooking duties. While Priyanka cleaned the kitchen slab, Archana was cooking. The two had a dispute over the water jug, which escalated into a war of words. This quarrel became so heated they begin shouting at one another. Aside from that, the housemates perfomed a task in which they were divided in two teams as boys hostel and girls hostel. Moreover, Shalin confessed to Archana that he does not love Tina and considers her just a friend.

