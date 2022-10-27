Thursday, October 27, 2022
     
Bigg Boss 16 HIGHLIGHTS: Priyanka and Archana get into heated argument, equation changes between the two

Bigg Boss 16 Oct 27 HIGHLIGHTS: In today's episode, Priyanka and Archana lock horns over kitchen chores and their friendship takes an ugly turn. Keep yourself hooked to this space for live updates.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: October 27, 2022 23:02 IST
Bigg Boss 16 Oct 27 HIGHLIGHTS
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bigg Boss 16 Oct 27 HIGHLIGHTS

Bigg Boss 16 Oct 27 HIGHLIGHTS: The Salman Khan-hosted reality show has completed a fantastic three-week run, dominating the charts. Up to this point, the show has depicted everything from disagreements to friendships, from budding love to broken hearts. The friendship between Archana Gautam and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is one of the relationships that won over many hearts. In today's episode, Priyanka and Archana locked horns and had a ugly argument about some cooking duties. While Priyanka cleaned the kitchen slab, Archana was cooking. The two had a dispute over the water jug, which escalated into a war of words. This quarrel became so heated they begin shouting at one another. Aside from that, the housemates perfomed a task in which they were divided in two teams as boys hostel and girls hostel. Moreover, Shalin confessed to Archana that he does not love Tina and considers her just a friend.

 

Bigg Boss 16 Oct 27 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Oct 27, 2022 10:47 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Shalin admits he is not in love with Tina

    Shalin tells Archana that he doesn't love Tina and that she is merely a friend to him.

  • Oct 27, 2022 10:42 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Tina breaks down after losing the task

    Tina cries after Shalin fails to praise her during the task and says that she will not come to ask for minor favours for her people.

  • Oct 27, 2022 10:38 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Nimrit wins the task

    After garnering compliments from the male contestants, Nimrit wins the task. Abdu celebrates her victory by singing a song.

  • Oct 27, 2022 10:35 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Bigg Boss assigns a task to female contestants

    Bigg Boss gives Nimrit, Priyanka, Archana, and Tina the challenge of convincing the male contestants to give them compliments.

  • Oct 27, 2022 10:34 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Sajid gifts Shalin

    Shalin receives Rajma as a gift from Sajid after being declared as the best student.

  • Oct 27, 2022 10:33 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Bodybuilding competition in the hostel

    A bodybuilding competition is announced in the boys' hostel. The competition is judged by Sajid Khan.

  • Oct 27, 2022 10:32 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Contestants try to convince wardens

    It's hilarious to see girls and boys try to convince wardens to speak to their pairings.

  • Oct 27, 2022 10:31 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Housemates divided into pairs

    Housemates are split into pairs. The boys are instructed to call connected girls while cleverly dodging the wardens.

  • Oct 27, 2022 10:01 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Housemates play a game for special authority

    Housemates are separated into two teams: boys hostel and girls hostel, with Sajid and Archana serving as wardens for both.

  • Oct 27, 2022 9:59 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Sajid calls Archana-Priyanka spat fake

    Sajid claims Archana-Priyanka's spat as fake while sitting with Nimrit, but she denies his assertion.

  • Oct 27, 2022 9:57 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Archana and Priyanka lock horns

    Archana and Priyanka get into a heated argument and indulge in a war of words. Archana says, "Inse bathroom saaf karwana chaiye."

  • Oct 27, 2022 9:53 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Abdu arranges phone booth for contestants

    Abdu sets up a phone booth for the contestants, sends Nimrit into the booth, and then closes the door from the outside.

