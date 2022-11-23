Bigg Boss 16 November 23 LIVE: Contestants perform special nomination task; Priyanka, Ankit fight over coffee

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16 November 23 LIVE

Bigg Boss 16 November 23 LIVE: In today's episode, Bigg Boss assigns a special nomination task to the contestants where they can shoot any of the nominated contestants. On the other hand, the love birds Priyanka and Ankit are seen getting into a heated argument because of a pity issue of coffee. Priyanka tells Ankit that she doesn't like him making fun of her in front of other contestants to which Ankit replies that even Priyanka makes fun of him with Archana. This conversation has put a minor crack in the relationship between the two.

