Wednesday, November 23, 2022
     
Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 16 November 23 LIVE: Contestants perform special nomination task; Priyanka, Ankit fight over coffee
Live now

Bigg Boss 16 November 23 LIVE: Contestants perform special nomination task; Priyanka, Ankit fight over coffee

Bigg Boss 16 November 23 LIVE: In today's episode, Bigg Boss assigns a special task to the contestants for nominations. While housemates are seen planning for the task, Priyanka and Ankit are fighting over coffee issue.

Aparupa Devnath Written By: Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Updated on: November 23, 2022 22:01 IST
Bigg Boss 16 November 23 LIVE
Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16 November 23 LIVE

Bigg Boss 16 November 23 LIVE: In today's episode, Bigg Boss assigns a special nomination task to the contestants where they can shoot any of the nominated contestants. On the other hand, the love birds Priyanka and Ankit are seen getting into a heated argument because of a pity issue of coffee. Priyanka tells Ankit that she doesn't like him making fun of her in front of other contestants to which Ankit replies that even Priyanka makes fun of him with Archana. This conversation has put a minor crack in the relationship between the two. 

Latest Entertainment News

Live updates :Bigg Boss 16 November 23 LIVE

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Nov 23, 2022 10:01 PM (IST) Posted by Aparupa Devnath

    Ankit and Priyanka get into a heated argument

    Ankit and Priyanka involve in a heated argument. Ankit says that he doesn't like Priyanka to get involved in his matters. Priyanka breaks down in front of Ankit and regrets taking a stand for him.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Tv Section

Top News

Latest News