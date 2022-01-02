Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/FILM.WINDOW Bigg Boss 15: When Bobby Deol came to shoot for Dharmendra's younger version in film without underwear

The New Year special episode of Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 15 was packed with a lot of fun, entertainment and drama. The episode was graced by many celebrities including megastar Dharmendra, comedian Bharti Singh among others. Salman introduced Dharmendra to the contestants. Well, the fun element was the veteran actor's shocking revelation about his younger son Bobby Deol. As the junior Deol had to play the younger version of Dharmendra's character in a film, he showed up on the sets without underwear but the makers of the film still managed to complete the shoot.

Salman Khan and Dharmendra gave a special dress to Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz for a task. When Pratik donned the same and came for the task, Bharti made fun of him. Looking at him dressed in the certain way, Dharmendra said, "Mujhe ek kissa yaad aa gaya. Mere bachpan ke role ke liye chahiye tha ek ladka to maine Bobby ko mana liya kaise bhi (I am reminded of an incident. We needed a young boy to play the childhood version of me. I somehow convinced Bobby for it)."

"Chota tha, usko bhi aise hi dress pehnai, pattha bagair chaddi ke aa gaya. Magar yeh (Pratik and Umar) bhi kamaal lag rahe hain, bacche hain mere! (He was very small and we got him a similar dress, but he came on sets without the underwear)," he added.

Dharmendra also applauded Rakhi Sawant for her game in Bigg Boss 15 and said: "You are the only one who can entertain the world."

Meanwhile, on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan lashed out at Shamita Shetty as she rants about her efforts during the 'Ticket To Finale' task. The 'Dabangg' actor got angry with the contestants for their callous behaviour and cancelling another Ticket To Finale task. He said "You all have done the PhD in cancellation of tasks."

To this, Shamita told Salman "You are questioning me and my efforts. You can see how I am performing." And Salman replied: "Shamita did I tell you that you are not doing anything."