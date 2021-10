Follow us on Image Source : VOOT Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar LIVE: Salman Khan tests friendships, Farah Khan cautions Meisha, Ieshaan

Today's episode of 'Sunday Ka Vaar' will be a star-studded Sunday evening with Farah Khan entering the house to give her take. 'Disco King' Bappi Lahiri will also grace the show. On the other hand, host Salman Khan will be seen asking tricky questions from the 'Bigg Boss 15' contestants. Since it has been over two weeks since the contestants entered the jungle, Salman is prepared to interrogate them thoroughly to test their friendships and unity once again.