Bigg Boss 15: 'Stop targetting Karan Kundrra' trends as Salman Khan blasts actor for violent behaviour

Salman Khan will be seen questioning Karan Kundrra over his violent behaviour in Bigg Boss 15. Ahead of Weekend Ka Vaar, Karan became one of the top trends on Twitter with massive support from his fans. Here's what netizens have to say about Karan Kundrra on social media.

New Delhi Published on: December 04, 2021 19:45 IST
“Yahaan pe kya limit hai, kya boundary hai?” asks Pratik Sehajpal to host Salman Khan on Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar after a thrilling week. Salman reprimands Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz for have behaved in this past week. The actor loses his cool and lashes out at Karan saying, “Karan beech-beech mein aapki akkal kahan ghaas charne jaati hai? Main ghar ke andar aa jaaun? Mujhe uthaake patakke dikhao!” 

The promo video shared by the makers of BB15 sees an angry Salman taking Karan's class and asking him to mend his ways. Ahead of the Weekend Ka Vaar, fans of Karan have come out in support of the actor. With over 500k tweets, 'Stop Targetting Karan' is trending on Twitter. Watch the promo here:

Here's what netizens have to say on social media:

