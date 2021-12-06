Monday, December 06, 2021
     
  Bigg Boss 15 live updates: Rakhi Sawant gets into massive fight with Ritesh because of Devoleena Bhattacharjee
Bigg Boss 15 live updates: Rakhi Sawant gets into massive fight with Ritesh because of Devoleena Bhattacharjee

In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' a heated argument between Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh will break out. The reason being, Ritesh is a bit emotional after having a conversation with Devoleena on seeing her shedding tears. But Tejasswi Prakash will seen making complaints about Ritesh's behaviour with Rakhi. Pratik Sehajpal will also support her on this.

New Delhi Updated on: December 06, 2021 22:41 IST
In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' a heated argument between Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh will break out. The reason being, Ritesh is a bit emotional after having a conversation with Devoleena on seeing her shedding tears.Well does that mean their relationship is on the brink of separation or it is simply an argument? It will be proved in the episode only. Already from the time Rakhi has entered the show, there are a lot of stories and rumours going around her relationship with Ritesh.

 

  • Dec 06, 2021 10:38 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Shamita Shetty vs Pratik Sehajpal at loggerheads

    During a nomination task, Shamita Shetty and Pratik Sehajpal can be seen fighting with each other. Devoleena is the sanchalak of the task where she will be choosing one of them who will get safe for the week and the other one will get nominated. 

  • Dec 06, 2021 10:31 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Karan apologizes to Pratik, says 'he is proud of him'

    Karan Kundrra apologizes to Pratik Sehajpal. He says that he is proud of him. Pratik also apologises and says that he looks up to him and he has no hard feelings against him. 

  Dec 06, 2021 10:29 PM (IST)

    Karan tries to explain Abhijit

    Karan tries to explain Abhijit

    Karan Kundrra can be seen explaining Abhijit Bichukle to be clear about his mentality and that he should listen to others also. He tells him that why he gets so defensive whenever anyone talks to him. Abhijit says that Rashami is 'chudail' of the house.  

  • Dec 06, 2021 10:21 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Rajiv tells Rashami and Umar to date each other

    While having a fun conversation with the two. Rajiv tells Umar and Rashami that they both should date each other. He tells Umar that she is so pretty and Umar is a good looking doctor. They both should pair together. 

  Dec 06, 2021 10:17 PM (IST)

    Rakhi and Ritesh gets into argument

    Rakhi and Ritesh gets into argument

    After Ritesh was talking to Devoleena, Rakhi questioned him. She asked him why he was getting emotional. Rakhi tells Ritesh that "this is just part of 'BB' game and you are not aware of it and don't make an emotional fool of yourself." Her husband replies that he can't change himself for a game. He tells Rakhi not to give him any advice and just be a contestant on the show. Rakhi tells him that: "Once you are ditched, you will come to me only."

  Dec 06, 2021 10:15 PM (IST)

    Rakhi tells Abhijit to not trust Rashami

    Rakhi tells Abhijit to not trust Rashami

    Rakhi tells Abhijit to not trust Rashami. She says that Rashami is just looking for a 'bakra and she will become the queen while his image will get tarnished. Abhijit says that he will not let that happen.  

  • Dec 06, 2021 10:13 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Abhijit Bichukale, Rashami Desai and other VIP's decide to go on hunger strike

    Abhijit Bichukale, Rashami Desai and other VIP's decide to go on hunger strike after Abhijit complains that since the makers did not eliminate anyone on the weekend and they had to face the loss of 3 lakhs rupees from their winning amount. The housemates can be seen having fun. 

  Dec 06, 2021 10:09 PM (IST)

    Karan asks Tejasswi if she likes him

    Karan asks Tejasswi if she likes him

    Karan asks Tejasswi if she likes him and even after the game will she continue. Tejas asks him why he asked her that, Kran says he wants to be sure about it. Karan says that everyday little by little he is falling in love with her. 

  • Dec 06, 2021 10:07 PM (IST) Posted by Prerna Yadav

    Devoleena Bhattacharjee breaks down in front of Ritesh

    Devoleena Bhattacharjee is seen talking to Ritesh with tears in her eyes. She says, “Of course I want to get married”. 

