Bigg Boss 15 live updates: Rakhi Sawant gets into massive fight with Ritesh because of Devoleena Bhattacharjee

In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' a heated argument between Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritesh will break out. The reason being, Ritesh is a bit emotional after having a conversation with Devoleena on seeing her shedding tears.Well does that mean their relationship is on the brink of separation or it is simply an argument? It will be proved in the episode only. Already from the time Rakhi has entered the show, there are a lot of stories and rumours going around her relationship with Ritesh.