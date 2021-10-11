Bigg Boss 15 LIVE: Tejasswi dresses up for her 'baby', nomination task instigates fights among 'junglewasis'

Monday, October 11, 2021
     
Bigg Boss 15: The open nomination will become the starting point for many fights between the 'junglewasis' themselves when they see the tables turning and new gameplay unfolding.

New Delhi Updated on: October 11, 2021 21:58 IST
The upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 15' will see contestants making efforts and strategies to survive in the jungle. The 'junglewasis' aim to develop some unique way to get back to the main house. Jay Bhanushali, Vishal, Kotian, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Vidhi Pandya start brainstorming for chalking out tactics to find the piece of the map very early in the day. They are eager to execute this task when the 'gharwasis' are asleep.

Tejasswi entertains her fellow inmates by taking suggestions on dressing up for her 'baby' aka Bigg Boss if she is called into the confession room. The open nomination will become the starting point for many fights between the 'junglewasis' themselves when they see the tables turning and new gameplay unfolding.

 

  • Oct 11, 2021 9:58 PM (IST)

    Tejasswi dresses up for her 'baby' aka Bigg Boss

    Tejasswi Prakash will entertain her fellow inmates by taking suggestions on dressing up for her 'baby' aka Bigg Boss if she is called into the confession room.

