Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali evicted after Simba Nagpal? 

Highlights Top 5 contestants of the season were announced within twenty-four hours after press conference

Simba Nagpal, being one of the bottom six, faced eviction as none of the top 5 contestants saved him

Apparently, Jay Bhanushali has also walked out of the show

The Bigg Boss house has witnessed a roller coaster of emotions in the last few days. During the ‘Weekend ka Vaar’, host Salman Khan warned the contestants about a big twist coming their way. The Top 5 contestants of the season were announced within twenty-four hors after BIGG BOSS held a press conference in the house, where the media shortlisted their bottom-six contestants. Amidst this drama, Simba Nagpal, being one of the bottom six, faced eviction as none of the top 5 contestants chose to save him when they had the power to. Well now, it seems that another contestant has bid goodbye to the show and it is none other than Jay Bhanushali. Yes, that's true!

The new promo of the show shows comedy queen Bharti Singh entering the house with Haarsh Limbachiyaa for a task. It involves the participation of the remaining bottom five contestants-- Rajiv Adatia, Umar Riaz, Jay Bhanushali, Vishal Kotian, and Neha Bhasin. They have to win the attention of top 5 contestants viz-- Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat by their antics. Not only this but there will also be LIVE voting from the audience who will finally decide who will remain and who will leave the show.

Well, according to social media buzz, Jay is the one who has received the lowest number of votes resulting in his eviction. Have a look at the tweets here:

However, nothing has been confirmed by the makers yet!

Meanwhile, going back the latest update, controversy queesn Rakhi Sawant is all set to make way into the Bigg Boss house once agian. Whether her husband Ritesh will join her or not is still a mystery.

Coming back to Simba, speaking about his journey in the house, he said, "My journey in the Bigg Boss house has been quite exquisite. Just like me, my fans believe in the power of love, compassion and kindness, and I’m moved by the love and support for me I witnessed outside the house. I’ve made some wonderful friends, and I wish the best for everyone in and outside the house. But God I was missing acting so much, which seems to be my true passion. I did the show for my mother, so I chose to be real to myself. And that's how I actually am, 'all chill'. I am grateful to God to get this opportunity, and lot's of love to all those who supported me."

He won many hearts with his calm and patient nature. He chose to conquer with silence as his strategy in the house was clear, 'kill ‘em with kindness’. While we saw Simba taking the corner in most of the fights and disagreements in the house, viewers also witnessed his aggressive side when he raised his voice at Umar during a task, when push came to shove. However, Simba was not only appreciated by Salman Khan for his calmness inside the house.

But also the guests who visited the show often find Simba cute. However, he was repeatedly advised to be more active in the house. Except for his relationship with Umar, Simba maintained a good bond with everyone inside the house. He was incredibly close with Nishant and Pratik and spent most of his time with them inside.

