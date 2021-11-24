Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SAMEERKUNDRA25 John Abraham's Satyamev Jayate 2: Where to Watch, Movie Review, Box Office, HD download and How to Book Ticket

Satyamev Jayate 2 happens to be one of the much-awaited action-dramas of the recent times. Starring John Abraham in the lead, the film is the sequel of Milap Zaveri directorial 2018 Satyamev Jayate. Also featuring Divya Khosla Kumar as the lead actress, the high on patriotism movie shows John on a mission to fight against injustice, corruption, and misuse of power. What captured everyone's attention in the trailer were the three different avatars of the actor, action, drama and powerful dialogues. The film is all set to hit the theatres on November 25 after being postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In case you are excited to watch 'Satyamev Jayate 2,' know where to book the movie tickets online, release date, movie review, how to download in HD and other important details here.

What is Satyamev Jayate 2 Release Date?

November 25

Who is the director of Satyamev Jayate 2?

Milap Zaveri

Who are the producers of Satyamev Jayate 2 movie?

Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment)

Who are the writers of Satyamev Jayate 2 movie?

Milap Zaveri

What is the star cast of Satyamev Jayate 2 movie?

John Abraham (in triple role), Divya Khosla Kumar, Rajeev Pillai and Anup Soni

Who are the Music Directors Satyamev Jayate 2 movie?

Sanjoy Chowdhury, Arko, Rochak Kohli, Tanishk Bagchi, Payal Dev and Jass Manak

Satyamev Jayate 2 Synopsis:

Based on the fight against injustice and misuse of power, Satyamev Jayate 2 is an official spiritual sequel of the 2018 film Satyameva Jayate

How Can I See Satyamev Jayate 2 Movie Trailer?

You can watch the trailer of 'Satyamev Jayate 2' on the official YouTube page of T-Series.

Where to download Satyamev Jayate 2 movie?

You can download the movie from YouTube or from the paid subscriptions of Amazon, Hotstar and Netflix once it is available on the OTT platform.

Where can I watch the Satyamev Jayate 2 full movie?

You can purchase the subscription of Amazon Prime or Netflix to watch Satyamev Jayate 2 movie a couple of weeks after its release.

Where to book Satyamev Jayate 2 movie tickets?

You can book the Satyamev Jayate 2 movie tickets on bookmyshow. If you book through Amazon Pay or Paytm.

Where can I check the review of Satyamev Jayate 2 movie online?

You can check the latest updates and live coverage on Satyamev Jayate 2 review on the link given below.

https://www.indiatvnews.com/entertainment/movie-review

Satyamev Jayate 2 HD Images, Posters, Wallpapers:

Satyamev Jayate 2 Songs: