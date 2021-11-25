Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE Aarya 2 Trailer OUT: Sushmita Sen continues fighting for her family, web series to premiere from December 10

The second season of "Aarya", starring Sushmita Sen, will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from December 10. Created by Ram Madhvani, the International Emmy-nominated show is an official adaption of the hit Dutch series “Penoza”. The first season of the series revolved around a happily married woman named Aarya, played by Sen, whose world turns upside down when her husband, pharma baron Tej Sareen (Chandrachur Singh) is shot and a threatens looms her family due to Tej’s possible involvement in an illegal drug racket. The upcoming season will follow the journey of Aarya, a mother combatting the dark world of crime and enemies closing in on her family and children, a press release issued by the streamer read.

"Will her family continue to be her strength or will her own trustworthy people turn against her?" is the question the new installment will explore.

The makers unveiled the trailer of “Aarya” season two on Thursday and also announced the release date of the show.

Sharing the intriguing trailer of the web series, the actress wrote on Instagram, "#officialtrailer THANK YOU FOR YOUR PATIENCE!!! Soooooo happy to bring AARYA back to you!!! This season, her weakness is her greatest strength. Sherni aarahi hai #AaryaIsBack #HotstarSpecials #AaryaSeason2 all episodes streaming from 10th Dec only on @disneyplushotstar."

Madhvani, who is receiving praise for his latest film “Dhamaka”, said he is grateful to have collaborated with Disney+ Hotstar and Endemol Shine to reimagine the journey of “Aarya” in season two. Aarya will be presented in a new light in the second season, the director added.

“Aarya, as a character, symbolises strength and vulnerability. She has to face her past so that she can save her family to protect her future. In the first season, we saw her take the moral stand on the incidents around her life, this time we will see her emerge with a survival instinct like never before,” Madhvani said in a statement.

Sen, who reprises the titular role, said the new chapter of the show will be a fascinating revelation of her character and she hopes audiences warm up to her yet again.

“After being nominated for the previous season for the International Emmy awards, we are supercharged for the second season. Season 2 is not just about Aarya, a strong woman but also a warrior.

“The new chapter is a fascinating revelation of the character and has proved to be a huge learning for me as an actor. I challenged myself by donning Aarya in a new avatar and I hope that the audiences will appreciate her fierce, unapologetic self in the second season,” she said.

For the sophomore season, Sen is joined by actors Sikandar Kher, Vikas Kumar, Mayo Sarao, Ankur Bhatia, Akash Khurana, Dilnaz Irani among others. The series is co-produced by Endemol Shine India and Ram Madhvani Films.

“Aarya” was nominated in the best drama category at the 2021 International Emmy Awards, where it was bested by Israeli thriller series “Tehran”.