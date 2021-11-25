Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/INSTANTBOLLYWOOD Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh groove to 'Brown Munde' at AP Dhillon's concert, actress says 'love you' to fans

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh who were recently shooting for 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' took a break from their busy schedules to attend singer AP Dhillon's concert. The musical event which took place in Gurgaon saw a number of people grooving to Amritpal Singh Dhillon's Punjabi songs. And among those were our Bollywood stars who were captured having fun in the heart of the country. Since the winter chills are here, Alia was spotted in a black leather jacket while Ranveer was seen in a funky denim jacket. A number of videos are going viral on the internet in which the two of them can be seen dancing to the popular song 'Brown Munde.'

Apart from this, another video that has caught everyone's attention shows Alia having a conversation with one of her excited fans. The actress stood on the stage and waved as the fan called her name. Not only this but the two of them are even seen having a conversation about how they've met earlier as Alia says, "I remember your face." Soon, she is seen cheering up her lady fan by saying 'I love you" after she starts crying looking at her favourite star speaking to her.

Catch the viral videos here:

Fans commented and appreciated Alia's humble nature. A fan wrote, "Giving respect to someone's feeling is really sweet good job." A person commented, "What a sweetheart!," while another one commented, "One more reason why I love her SO MUCH!."

Image Source : INSTA Comments for Alia Bhatt

A few days back, Alia, Ranveer, and filmmaker Karan Johar were captured on the streets of Delhi. The three of them made way into their cars one by one and waved to fans and paparazzi who hooted for them.

Speaking about their film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, it makrs KJo's comeback to feature film direction. Apart from Alia and Ranveer, the film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in crucial roles.