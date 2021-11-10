Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/RAQESHBAPAT Bigg Boss 15: Has Raqesh Bapat made an exit from the show after Afsana Khan? Here's what we know

Ex-Bigg Boss OTT contestant Raqesh Bapat, who is a wild card entry on 'Bigg Boss 15', has been forced by health issues to leave the house, according to sources close to the reality show. Though there's been no official confirmation of this development, sources said Raqesh might return after he gets well. If the news is true, then it will be a source of major disappointment to 'Bigg Boss 15' fans, who have been waiting to see if he and Shamita Shetty have the same chemistry between them as was evident on 'Bigg Boss OTT'. Not just him but another contestant of the show Afsana Khan has reportedly made an exit from the show after she could not make a spot in the VIP zone.

A report in TOI stated, "TV actor suffered pain last night (November 8) and he was taken out of the Bigg Boss 15 house in the afternoon today (November 9) located at Filmcity, Mumbai. Raqesh has currently been hospitalised at a hospital in Mumbai. He is currently under observation and is expected to soon return to the show after recovery."

In the last episode of 'Bigg Boss 15', Shamita and Raqesh were seen enjoying a romantic dance together. The promo of the same was shared by the makers on the official Instagram handle with caption reading, "Bane #TejRan aur #ShaRa ke romance ka hissa. Dekhiye #BiggBoss15 Mon-Fri 10.30pm ko only on #Colors. Catch it before TV only on @vootselect."

Fans of the show therefore are hoping against hope that the news of Raqesh's exit is not true, and if it is, they would like to see him come back soon and return to the comfort of Shamita's company.