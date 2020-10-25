Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar October 25 Highlights: Kavita Kaushik is the new captain of the house

Sunday, October 25, 2020
     
Bigg Boss throws open a '60 minute' challenge to the wild ard contestants. The contestants have to rate themselves and then their fellow contestants on a number that depicts the amount of time that particular contestant is visible in the 60-minute episode.

New Delhi Updated on: October 25, 2020 22:14 IST
Superstar Salman Khan, who is hosting Bigg Boss, has introduced wild card contestants -- actors Kavita Kaushik, Naina Singh and Shardul Pandit. Naina and Shardul aren't happy to see each other and lock horns the moment they speak with each other. Bigg Boss then throws open a '60 minute' challenge to the contestants. The contestants have to rate themselves and then their fellow contestants on a number that depicts the amount of time that particular contestant is visible in the 60 minute episode.

While Nikki Tamboli is confident that the episodes revolve around her, Rahul Vaidya and Jaan Kumar Sanu award themselves a fair score of nine minutes each.Actress-dancer Nora Fatehi and singer Guru Randhawa then enter the house and give a performance to their new song "Naach meri rani".

Here are the Highlights for Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar October 25

  • Oct 25, 2020 10:12 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    We have to play our game: Nikki to Rahul

    Nikki and Rahul are seen interacting and saying that it's time to amp up the game and plan out strategies for the game.

  • Oct 25, 2020 10:10 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Naina is seen interacting with Jaan and Nishant. 

  • Oct 25, 2020 10:08 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Kavita tells friend Eijaz not to copy Sidharth Shukla

    Kavita tells Eijaz that he should stop copying Sidharth Shukla referring to the fight between him and Pavitra.

  • Oct 25, 2020 10:03 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Freshers enter Bigg Boss house

    Shardul, Naina and Kavita enter the main Bigg Boss 14 house and, the contestants greet the freshers.

  • Oct 25, 2020 10:01 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Kavita is the captain of the house!

    In a new twist. Salman Khan declares that Shardul and Naina will be in the green zone and Kavita Kaushik is announced as the new captain of the house.

  • Oct 25, 2020 9:57 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Which new fresher will go to red zone?

    The contestants of the house have to send one contestant to the red zone through a nomination task.

    Nikki names Naina.

    Abhinav names Shardul.

    Jaan names Shardul.

    Jasmin names Naina.

    Rahul names Naina.

    Pavitra names Naina.

    Eijaz names Shardul.

    Nishant names Shardul.

    Rubina names Kavita

  • Oct 25, 2020 9:54 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Salman Khan reveals to the contestants that Naina, Kavita and Shardul are in fact the  new freshers of the house.

  • Oct 25, 2020 9:53 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Salman Khan introduces wild entries to the contestants as panel judges for the week.

    23 minutes slot is given to Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia.

    17 minutes to Rubina.

    9 minutes to Jasmin.

    5 minutes to Nikki.

    3 minutes to Jaan.

    2 minutes to Rahul.

    1.5 minutes to Nishant.

    1 minute to Abhinav.

  • Oct 25, 2020 9:45 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    The contestants fail to come to a mutual decision and, so Bigg Boss tells them to put on a tag that they deem seem fit for themselves.

  • Oct 25, 2020 9:35 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Which contestant is seen the most in a 60-minute episode?

    Bigg Boss throws open a '60 minute' challenge to the contestants. The contestants have to rate themselves and then their fellow contestants on a number that depicts the amount of time that particular contestant is visible in the 60-minute episode.

  • Oct 25, 2020 9:30 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Tiff between Naina Singh and Shardul Pandit

    Shardul said that he knows Naina from before. He says, “Yeh meri godi me baith chuki hai (She has sat on my lap).” This irks Naina and she asks him to watch his words. She also says that now she has got ‘mudda’ to eat his head inside the Bigg Boss 14 house.

     

  • Oct 25, 2020 9:24 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Shardul Pandit enters Bigg Boss

    The third wild card entry is TV actor Shardul Pandit. The actor, who started his acting career on TV with Bandini, revealed that he had been jobless for almost two years now.

  • Oct 25, 2020 9:17 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Naina Singh wanted to find love in Bigg Boss

    Naina confessed that she wanted to date and find a good partner in Bigg Boss but after watching the show she has changed her plan. She said that all the boys in the house are good for nothing.

  • Oct 25, 2020 9:15 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Salman Khan lauds Kavita Kaushik

    Salman Khan tells Kavita Kaushik that he has always been a fan of her acting and tells her that she makes the best lady cop in the industry referring to her as Chandramukhi Chautala in F.I.R.

  • Oct 25, 2020 9:10 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Wild card entries are here!

    Popular TV actress Kavita Kaushik and Naina Singh are seen sizzling on the dance floor.

  • Oct 25, 2020 9:09 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Male contestants do the 'garmi' hook step

    Nora Fatehi introduces a funny task for the male contestants wherein she asks them to attempt her trademark hook step. The contestants are seen trying their best perform the dance step, lying facing the ground and perform hip moves while sliding on the floor. Meanwhile, the female contestants are seel laughing over the hilarious sight. Even host Salman Khan laughs at the site.

  • Oct 25, 2020 9:07 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa add glamour and fun

    Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa enter Bigg Boss to promote their latest track Naach Meri Rani and also for the Dussehra celebrations.

  • Oct 25, 2020 9:02 PM (IST) Posted by Tripti Karki

    Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan begins

    Super cool host Salman Khan is here with lots of fun and drama guaranteed.

