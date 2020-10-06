Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla gets into a war of words with Eijaz Khan and Gauahar Khan

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV, BIGGBOSS14JASOOS Sidharth Shukla fights with Gauahar Khan and Eijaz Khan during the first immunity task

Bigg Boss 14 has started and so have the intense fights between the contestants. The game is finally on as the housemates’ first immunity task has begun. The task which is named 'Jewel Theif' has brought a storm in the Bigg Boss 14 house where the contestants are fighting with eachother to save themselves from getting nominated.

And with the very initial task, Sidharth Shukla had another fall out Gauhar Khan. Yes, they both are seniors in the house and are suppose to help the new contestants with the strategies. However, amidst performing the task, the duo indulged in a heated argument.

The latest promo features Sidharth who is seen showing his aggressive side once again. And on the other hand, Gauahar is fighting with him for playing an unfair game.

Take a look at the video

This isn’t the first time Siddharth and Gauahar are seen fighting, there was a bit of a rift between the two during the grand premiere of the show as well which later intensified after they entered the house.

Apart from Gauahar, Sidharth also got into an ugly spat with actor Eijaz Khan who comes in support of Gauahar. A fan page of the show has shared another promo where Sid is seen having an argument with Eijaz.

Check out another promo

Meanwhile, talking about Sidharth’s popularity, just like the previous season, he is one of the most talked-about celebs in Bigg Boss 14 too. The winner of the last season, the actor has already made a good bond with Hina Khan.

Bigg Boss will air Monday-Friday at 10.30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm on Colors. It will be available before TV exclusively on Voot Select. Keep logged in to Indiatvnews.com for the latest updates from Bigg Boss 14 Grand premiere tonight from 9 pm onwards on Colors. Twitter updates at @indiatvnews | Special coverage

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage