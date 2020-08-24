Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan's reality show reportedly postponed. Know why

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan's reality show postponed for THIS reason, says report

Reality show Bigg Boss 14 has been in the news for its unique theme this year. The show this season will be influenced by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and it was being said that the makers have planned a quarantine period of at least a week for the contestants who will be finalized for the show. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will be the one who will be seen hosting for the 11th time this season but it seems that the fans will have to wait for a month more to see their beloved star on the screen. As per the latest report, the makers have extended the show's on-AIR date for a month. This means that Bigg Boss 2020 which was supposed to premiere from the 5th of September will now hit your Television screens in the month of October.

The latest report in Pinkvilla states, "The channel and makers are forced to push the show by a month as the repair work of the set was affected due to heavy rains lashing Mumbai in the past week. The rains have delayed the repair work and the set is not yet ready for the contestants. Hence, keeping all the precautions and everything in mind, the reality show is now being postponed to October. One of the sources reveals that the makers plan to go live with the show from the 4th of October but nothing has been finalised as yet."

Meanwhile, the names of various celebrities have been doing rounds on the internet and it is being said that the makers have finalized Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia, Eijah Khan, Naina Singh among others for the show this season. However, no official confirmation has been given out yet.

The makers some days back shared the promo of the show on the official Twitter handle of the channel with a caption reading, "2020 ke manoranjan ka scene palatne aa raha hai #BB14, jald hi sirf #Colors par. Catch #BiggBoss2020 before TV on @VootSelect." Salman in the video says, "Manoranjan pe 2020 ne uthaye prashn, denge uttar manate hue jashn. Ab scene paltega. Kyunki bigg boss denge 2020 ko jawab."

Salman Khan’s designer Ashley Rebello also shared a picture from the sets of Bigg Boss 14 shoot to give fans sneak peek into what goes behind shooting for the reality show.

Like last year, the Bigg Boss house has been constructed in Mumbai's Film City instead of Lonavala. This time, Bigg Boss 14 might clash with the Indian Premier League (IPL). It is also rumoured that Star Plus is planning to air Nach Baliye around the same time.

