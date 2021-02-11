Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV Bigg Boss 14 promo: Jasmin Bhasin-Rubina Dilaik lock horns; call each other 'ugly'

Bigg Boss 14 has been an overload of drama, fights, and arguments. Jasmin Bhasin who recently entered the house Aly Goni's connection was seen getting into a heated argument with Rubina Dilaik in today's promo. During the ongoing Ticket to finale task, Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Sanu are seen helping Rubina Dilaik. To this Aly Goni tells Paras, "Chaar chaar log ek ko help karenge na? Agar mai out hua, radd nahi hua to mera naam Aly nahi. Koi nahi jaega finale mein (Four people are supporting one! If I am out of the task, I will ensure the task is cancelled. No one will get to the finale)."

Rubina Diliak gets upset and when she tries to say something, Aly claims that this is unfair. Jasmin Bhasin intervenes between the two and Rubina tells her, "You are ugly mouth woman." To which Jasmin replies, "You are an ugly woman top to toe."

Rubina then tells Jasmin, "Jalan apne paas rakh rakh, you are spilling your unhappiness on Aly as well. (please keep your jealousy to yourself)." Jasmin retaliates, "Apko Aly ki chinta karne ki zarorat nahi, apne pati ki karo (you don't need to worry about Aly, worry about your husband)."

Rubina's sister Jyotika also intervenes and said, "Jasmin bahar jake kya kuch boli hai, mujhe pata hai."(I know what Jasmin has sais outside).

The promo ends with Bigg Boss asking Paras Chhabra to announce the name of the winner of the Ticket to finale task. It will be exciting to know who makes it to the finale from Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, and Aly Goni.