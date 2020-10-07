Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli thinks Sidharth Shukla is 'marriage material.' Here's how he reacts

Image Source : TWITER/SID_SHUKLAFC, NIKKITAMBOLI_FC Bigg Boss 14: Nikki Tamboli thinks Sidharth Shukla is 'marriage material.'

The buzz around the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 is increasing with each passing day. While the contestants are showing their individual personalities, Bigg Boss 13 winner and "Toofani Senior" Sidharth Shukla has been ruling the hearts. With his witty one-liners and flirtatious nature, Sidharth has been the talk of the town since Day 1. His friendship with another Toofani Senior Hina Khan is also being admired. This year, fans are able to watch a 24-hour live feed of the contestants which has added to the popularity of the show. Contestant Nikki Tamboli has also managed to win hearts with her outspokenness in the show. In the recent episode, the South Indian actress was seen calling Sidharth 'marriage material' and he had an epic reply.

During the night time conversation, Gauahar Khan said that Sidharth's favorite contestant is Nikki Tamboli, to which Jasmin also agreed. Sidharth in his flirtatious way said, "Nikki jaa rahi hai, mujhe aana hai. (Since Nikki is going to Bigg Boss so I wanted to come as well)" The two were joking around when Jasmin asked Nikki if she would marry Sidharth. to this, she said, "of course, he is marriage material." Reacting to this, Gauahar teased Sidharth that Nikki will fall in love with him and it will be bad if he will break her heart. In response, Sidharth said, "Why will I say no to her," and started singing, "Khullam khulla pyaar karenge hum dono."

Watch the video here-

Well, the video didn't go down well with Sidnaaz fans who felt that Sidharth Shukla only looks good with Shehnaaz Gill. While many enjoyed the cute banter, many others took to social media to request Sidharth for not flirting with the female contestants on the show.

Other than Sidharth and Nikki, Sidharth and Hina's friendship has been attracting much attention. The two are mostly seen spending time together in the house. From recalling their Bigg Boss memories to making strategies, they have been bonding well. Recently, a video also went viral in which Sidharth was seen giving a hug to Hina as she became emotional over social media trolls.

Ex-Bigg Boss contestants Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan will stay in the Bigg Boss 14 house for 14 days and will select the contestants who will be confirmed to stay to continue the journey. There were reports that Gautam Gulati will also be seen in the show as a mentor. Recently, he hinted the same. "Sad that I could not join big boss last week because of shooting schedule per soch raha hu in sab ko jane do phir marta hu entry jaldi ..kyun big boss ? (However, I am thinking of making my entry after others leave.What say Bigg Boss?)," he tweeted.

Sad that I could not join big boss last week because of shooting schedule per soch raha hu in sab ko jane do phir marta hu entry jaldi 👻 Akela 😂🦾🦾👶🏻👶🏻 kyun big boss ? @ColorsTV — Gautam Gulati 🇮🇳 (@TheGautamGulati) October 5, 2020

Talking about Bigg Boss 14 contestants, this season is full of famous TV celebs including Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia, Nishant Malkhani, Rahul Vaidya and more.

Bigg Boss 14 airs from Monday-Friday at 10.30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm on Colors. It is also available for viewing before TV exclusively on Voot Select.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage