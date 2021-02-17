Bigg Boss 14: Is Nikki Tamboli ELIMINATED in mid-week eviction? Here's the truth

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NIKKI_TAMBOLI Is NIkki Tamboli ELIMINATED in mid-week eviction?

With the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14's grande finale just around the corner, fans have been voting for their favorite contestant. News trends are ruling Twitter every other day and it looks like the final showdown will be worth the wait. Currently, Rahul Vaidya, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli are fighting to bag the winning title and prize money, to be announced on February 21st. But out of the top 5 finalists, only 4 will take their place in the finale. Going by the social media buzz, actress Nikki Tamboli is evicted in the mid-week eviction.

On Weekend Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan had announced that one contestant will be shown the door in the mid-week eviction and Nikki Tamboli's name is doing the rounds on the internet. Since Nikki is not being seen in the live feed of the show soon after a task, netizens are speculating that she is out.

While there is no confirmation about Nikki Tamboli's eviction, the other part of netizens claim that the diva is still inside the house. Nikki's fans are speculating that she went missing from the house for a while because she was called to the theater room to see her Bigg Boss 14 journey.

One Twitter user said, "#NikkiTamboli is still there in the house, she is in her bed, check this video and look at the side...The makers are deliberately not showing her so that we feel she is evicted and stop voting for her, please keep voting" Another tweeted, "Bigg Boss deliberately cutting #NikkiTamboli footage because of main episode 6 lacs drama. They are doing this for suspense. Nikki Tamboli is still in the house."

Nikki Tamboli entered the Bigg Boss 14 house with a couple of Telugu and one Tamil film behind her, so not many among the Hindi audience knew her. Her operative mantra initially was being loud, and that helped her make headlines. Soon, she was trying to stay in the news with her fashion statements. However, due to fewer votes, she was shown the exit door.

After her re-entry, Nikki Tamboli's behavior in the house was much disparaged and she was called 'badtameez' due to her foul language and way of talking. Lately, her friendship with Rubina Dilaik kept her in the limelight.