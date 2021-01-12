Image Source : TWITTER/ALYGONI Bigg Boss 14: Will Jasmin Bhasin return to Salman Khan's show? Actress reacts

Fans of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 14 were left shocked when host Salman Khan announced the eviction of TV actress Jasmin Bhasin during the last weekend ka vaar. The actress and her close friend Aly Goni broke down as they got separated and even Salman became emotional. Soon after her exit, fans ruled the Twitter trends, demanding Jasmin's return to the show. While it doesn't look like the actress is returning, she conducted a Q&A session on Twitter on Tuesday and interacted with her fans.

During the Twitter session, the most commonly asked question was about Jasmin Bhasin's return to Bigg Boss 14. Answering the same, she said, "This is the most asked question & I’m here to address it. If the makers would call me back, I would go back for you guys. As I can see how heartbroken you all are by my exit. So yes I would, just for my fans."

This is the most asked question & I’m here to address it. If the makers would call me back, I would go back for you guys. As I can see how heartbroken you all are by my exit. So yes I would, just for my fans. https://t.co/1OWZvfoMSr — Jasmin bhasin (@jasminbhasin) January 12, 2021

Jasmin also says that the love she has received from the fans for her appearance in Bigg Boss 14 is her ultimate win. She answered a fan saying, "Aap sub ka pyar hi meri jeet hai .. I have so much love & respect for Salman sir. He always treated me like a child & he understood me like no one ever understood me in that house. Seeing tears in his eyes broke my heart."

Aap sub ka pyar hi meri jeet hai ❤️ I have so much love & respect for Salman sir. He always treated me like a child & he understood me like no one ever understood me in that house. Seeing tears in his eyes broke my heart 💔 #AskJasmin @BeingSalmanKhan https://t.co/k8CGt321gC — Jasmin bhasin (@jasminbhasin) January 12, 2021

From talking about her journey to her friendship with Aly Goni, Jasmin opened up about her best moments in the show. She revealed that Aly's entry in the show first time will be her most favorite memory in her lifetime. She tweeted, "When @AlyGoni entered the house the first time for me. Woh memory mai zindagi bhar apne saath rakha chahti hun. That moment gave life to me!"

When @AlyGoni entered the house the first time for me 🤍 Woh memory mai zindagi bhar apne saath rakha chahti hun. That moment gave life to me! #AskJasmin https://t.co/dowUwZjFoU — Jasmin bhasin (@jasminbhasin) January 12, 2021

This separation has broken many. We all hoped to see JasLy in the finale. But it’s not over yet. Aly is in there for both of them. Let’s show him that he is not alone. #JasLyForever

ALY WE ARE WITH YOU #TeamJasmin #JasminBhasin #AlyGoni pic.twitter.com/5N5dADcy9u — Jasmin bhasin (@jasminbhasin) January 11, 2021

Now that Jasmin Bhasin is evicted, she wishes that Aly Goni wins the show. even Aly's sister IIham Goni feels that Jasmin's eviction will encourage him to win the show and make Jasmin happy. "I feel he will give his 100 per cent now, as his purpose of supporting Jasmin no longer exists. He will play for himself and as Jasmin asked him to reach the finale and win, he would do that. He would want her to be happy now and will play even better than before," Ilham claimed.