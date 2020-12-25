Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Bigg Boss 14: Jacqueline, Raveena, Shehnaaz Gill join Salman Khan's birthday bash

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to ring in his 55th birthday on December 27 but celebrations have already begun. The actor celebrated the occasion on the sets of the reality show Bigg Boss 14. Salman is joined by Bollywood names such as Raveena Tandon, Jacqueline Fernandes, Shehnaz Gill and Dharmesh Yelande in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode for the celebrations.



From dance performances, games, to a party -- the guests will make Salman's birthday extremely special. Some crazy dance moves and grooves by the king of style Dharmesh will elevate the oomph factor in the celebration. On the other hand, Raveena and Jacqueline have surprises in store for fans.

To add to the surprises, Shehnaaz will join Salman to recreate her iconic "Twada KuttaTommy" viral meme. Shehnaaz will also counsel the current contestants. The Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif's dialogue from BB13 has gone viral on social media. A few days ago, even Raveena Tandon grooved to it with her daughter Rasha.

“Tumhari feeling tumhari, Tauda Kutta Tommy, sada kutta kutta?” Main kya karu mar jaaun? Meri koi feeling nahi hai? (Your feeling is yours…your dog is Tommy, my dog is a dog? What should I do, should I die? I don’t have any feelings?) In the video, Yashraj intermixed Shehnaaz’s words with dhol beats from Mohabbatein song “Pairon Mein Bandhan Hai”.

On a related note, Salman Khan has unveiled a new teaser of his upcoming film Antim that has him striking shirtless action mode. In the brief video, a turbned Salman flaunts beef as he engages in a fistfight with co-star brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. "Antim begins..#AntimFirstLook -#AayushSharma @manjrekarmahesh @SKFilmsOfficial," Salman captioned the video.

(With IANS inputs)