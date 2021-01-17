Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee disagrees with Salman Khan scolding Abhinav Shukla

Image Source : TWITTER/DEVOLEENA BHATTACHARJEE Devoleena Bhattacharjee disagrees with Salman Khan scolding Abhinav Shukla

Former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee has expressed her disagreement with Bigg Boss 14's host Salman Khan for scolding Abhinav Shukla in Saturday's Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The superstar addressed the two major issues of the week, the heated argument between Sonali Phogat and Rubina Dilaik over the former's abusive language and a tiff between the 'Shakti' actress and her husband. The actor schooled Abhinav Shukla for not taking a stand in the house.

In yesterday's episode Salman claimed that Abhinav was not with his wife when she needed him the most. He also pointed out that Abhinav’s behaviour towards Rubina is not right these days. When a caller asked Abhinav, why he never confronted anyone, Salman explained the question to him, adding that it is his habit to leave things in a mid-way.

“Aisa lagta hai apko chor dene ki adat hai. Yaha tak ki apki wife ko jab sabse jada zaurrat thi. Apne sirf apna point of view rakha aur unko beech raste chor diya,” Salman had said.

He further asked the Shakti actress, "Rubina, do you feel your husband is letting you down?" To which she replies "Yes, sir."

Objecting to the claims made by Salman Khan, Devoleena Bhattacharjee tweeted, "I dont agree with @BeingSalmanKhan sir. #AbhinavShukla has all the rights to put his http://Pov.It should be only him to decide whom to support and whom http://not.It was his POV..what is wrong in it? #BB14 Accha kar raha hai toh karne do usee.. @BiggBoss."

The TV actress also slammed Nikki Tamboli for her behaviour inside the house. “Bahar akaar Popularity & Pyaar dekha...So maine scene palat diya i mean main palat gayee.. #bb14 @BiggBoss #misstamboli. So the fact is tamboli aap humesha jhundh mein hi rahi hai..akele khelne ki shamta nahi hai aap mein... #BB14 @BiggBoss,” Devoleena wrote in a series of tweets.

