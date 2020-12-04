Bigg Boss 14 Dec 4 HIGHLIGHTS: Rahul gets called out for disrespecting women, says can never respect Rubina

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV Rahul gets called out for disrespecting women in show

In today's episode of the Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 14, contestant Rahul Vaidya faced the wrath of the fellow contestants for allegedly disrespecting women. However, despite various allegations, he refuses to respect Rubina Dilaik and Nikki Tamboli. Meanwhile, each contestant will be put under scanner during which fellow contestants are supposed to support or oppose them while giving some specific reasons for the same. As BB14 is approaching its finale, housemates are leaving no stone unturned to see themselves in the top four.