Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar: What is Hina Khan's 'little tradition' with Salman Khan?

Just like every season, Bigg Boss 13 is also set to leave a dhamakedaar impression on its fans. The show kick-started a week back and today will be the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode of the season hosted by everyone’s favourite Salman Khan. It’s the tradition of welcoming guests during the weekends to add up the spice and look who just graced the show—Hina Khan, who has herself been a part of the show in the eleventh season.

It’s been four years since Hina completed her amazing BB journey and from now till then, there’s a little tradition which she has been following with the host. It is to meet not just the host but also the contestants and guide them for their upcoming days in the house. Hina took to her social media handle to share a picture from the sets and we are sure it will remind you of the old season.

Taking to Instagram, Hina shared a picture posing next to Bhaijaan and captioned it as, "It’s always a pleasure to share the stage with you Salman.. Meeting you since four seasons now in #BiggBoss #LuckyMe #OurLittleTradition #WeekEndKaWaar #Season10,11,12,13." Have a look:

Bigg Boss 13 contestants

In tonight’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the drama is definitely going to enfold when the host will take the class of the notorious contestant. Not only this, he will have a major role to play in this week’s eviction as the voting lines are closed. The nominated contestants for the week are-- Dalljiet Kaur, Shefali Bagga, Koena Mitra, Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Asim Riaz, and Siddharth Dey.

