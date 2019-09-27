Take a tour of Bigg Boss 13 house with King Fluffy. Watch video

Bigg Boss 13 house

Bigg Boss 13 will not only serve drama and melodrama but also loads of cuteness, courtesy- Fluffy. Yes, the makers have released a new video giving a sneak peek into the house and the one who gives you the tour is a cute little pup. You went awww, right? Well, pup's cute antics will not only brighten up contestants' days in Bigg Boss house but also make your watching experience more enjoyable.

The official handle of Colors released the promo on their social media handles. ''Fluffy de rahe hain #BiggBoss 13 ke ghar ka exclusive tour, and we all want to know more! #BiggBoss13 ka ghar hoga #lit, 29th Sept se 9 baje aur Mon-Fri raat 10.30 baje!,'' read the caption.

In the video, the li'l pooch is seen running across the house. The camera moves with the pup as it climbs the stairs, sits on the couch, roll on the mattress and does all the adorable antics.

Music composer Wajid Khan confirmed for Salman Khan's show. Promo out

Bigg Boss 13 will mark the return of Salman Khan as a host for the 10th time. The show was launch in a grand manner in Mumbai. Celebrities such as Arjun Bijlani, Sana Khan and Puja Bose were present at the event. Former Bollywood actress Ameesh Patel also joined Salman at the launch event. Speculations are rife that the actress will be seen as a co-host. She can be the female voice of Bigg Boss.

So far TV stars Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Siddharth Shukla and Rashmi Desai, Former Bollywood actress Koena Mitra, music composer Wajid Khan and Anu Malik's brother Abu Malik are confirmed for Salman Khan's show.

Bigg Boss 13 premieres on 29th September at 9 PM.

