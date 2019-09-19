Bigg Boss 13: Pavitra Punia opens up about participating in Salman Khan’s show

Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 13 is going to kickstart on the small screen from September 29. Talks about the contestants are going on everywhere. While everybody is convinced that only celebrities will be entering the show this time, there are few names that have been doing rounds ever since the inception of the show including that of TV actress Pavitra Punia whom we have seen in shows like Splitsvilla, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Naagin 3 etc.

Well, now the actress has finally cleared the air about her entry and made it clear that she is not ready to leave her ongoing show Baalveer Returns. Talking to Spotboye, the actress said, I am not going to quit Baalveer for anything. Jab tak Baalveer zinda hai main toh yeh show nahi chhodne waali hoon. But I will also not deny that I was in talks for Bigg Boss 13. However, that was 3-4 months back and I was ready for it but they wanted 1 and half months to decide the final names. And for that, I couldn’t keep Baalveer on hold. So, I had to take a wise decision and I decided to go for Baalveer. I am very much committed to this show".

She further said that that she is quite elated with the fact that the audience is loving her character in the show. Not only that she even said that her family, as well as friends, are also in love with her performance. She said, “Believe me when I received the brief of my character, I got an instinct that you should not leave this role. And now I can say that it was a good decision.”

Another TV celebrity who is making quite abuzz with her entry is none other than Uttaran actress Rashmi Desai who is expected to make an entry in the show with alleged boyfriend Arhaan Khan. Reports claim that the actress will tie the knot on the national platform with him in the show. However, no official confirmation about the same has been given.

Many promos have been released by the makers that seem promising and leaves the fans with a hope of a masaledaar season this year. Have a look:

