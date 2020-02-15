Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra quits after accepting Rs 10 Lakhs offer?

Bigg Boss 13 contestant reportedly accepted makers' offer of Rs 10Lakh in return of quitting the show before the grand finale

Bigg Boss 13 grand finale is just a few hours away, but the fans can't hold their excitement. Six finalists- Paras Chhabra, Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Arti Sing, Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai are in the race for the trophy but who is going to be the lucky winner? Well while the winner name is still unknown recent reports suggest that two contestants are already out of the race. According to a report in Spotboye, Paras Chhabra will apparently quit the show accepting the makers' offer Rs 10 lakh. Six finalists were given the offer to leave the show in return of Rs 10 lakh and Paras has accepted the offer. While rumours were abuzz about Asim Riaz quitting the show accepting the offer, his team has clarified that Asim will not leave the race to the winner's trophy.

Ari Singh will apparently lose out her chance to take home the trophy after her eviction tonight. Just hours before the Bigg Boss 13 finale, Arti Singh will apparently become the last contestant to be evicted leaving the finalist tally to be four.

Paras Chhabra's journey was much talked about thanks to his equation with Mahira Sharma. Paras who was already in relationship with Akansksha Puri outside the house came closer to Mahira during the course of the time. the equation between the two drew a lot of attention from the audience.

Mahira who was one of the top seven contestants in the house but was evicted in a surprise mid-week eviction on Thursdays' episode just a couple of days away from the grand finale.