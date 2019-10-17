Thursday, October 17, 2019
     
  5. Bigg Boss 13 LIVE Updates October 17 Day 18: Which contestant will get locked up in BB jail?

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 17, 2019 22:34 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : TWITTER

Bigg Boss wasn't happy with the Toy Factory game and said the performance of the housemates was ‘wahiyat’ and ‘bakwas’ in the last episode of Bigg Boss 13. In tonight's BB 13 episode, Bigg Boss will introduce a major twist and reveal the most dreaded part of the game, the dreaded jail. Which contestant will be the first one to be locked up in the Bigg Boss jail? Watch Live updates right here:

https://twitter.com/ColorsTV/status/1184741265482477568

Here are the LIVE Updates for Bigg Boss 13 October 17 Day 18 Episode

10: 35 pm: Siddhartha Dey and Rashmi get into a deep conversation discussing Sidharth Shukla’s behavioral issues. Rashmi claims that she has always seen the worst side of Sidharth Shukla personally and professionally.

10: 30 pm: Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Shukla lock horns over household duties. While Sidharth feels that everyone should carry out their duties diligently, Paras wants the housemates to lighten the burden on the team by washing their own utensils

