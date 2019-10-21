Bigg Boss 13 LIVE Updates Oct 21 episode Day 22: Paras Chhabra declared safe, no double elimination

Image Source : TWITTER Bigg Boss 13 LIVE Updates Oct 21 episode Day 22: Abu, Sidharth Dey or Paras double elimination

Bigg Boss 13 Elimination Episode: The Weekend Ka Vaar episode did not air on Sunday due to IIFA Awards 2019. In Saturday's BB 13 episode, we saw fun, drama and host Salman Khan declared contestants Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma and Asim Riaz safe from this week's elimination. This means that tonight Sidharth Dey, Paras Chhabra and Abu Malik are in danger zone. Like last week we saw Dalijet Kaur and Koena Mitra getting eliminated from Bigg Boss house, this week also there is double elimination. Out of Sidharth Dey, Abu and Paras only one contestant will survive the elimination tonight in Bigg Boss 13. Catch all the updates right here.

Here all the LIVE Updates for Bigg Boss 13 October 21 Episode Day 22

10: 40 PM: Paras Chhabra is safe from elimination. Salman Khan announces that there will be no double elimination today which means either Abu Malik or Sidharth Dey will be out from Bigg Boss and not both of them.

10: 30 PM: Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy and Boman Irani leave and Salman Khan interacts with the housemates again. Salman introduces the power task between the girls. Shefali Bagga wins and she gets the power to free a contestant or herself from any household work. She takes Shehnaaz’s name.

10: 25 PM: Made in China stars Mouni Roy and Rajkummar Rao are back in the Bigg Boss 13 stage with Salman Khan along with Boman Irani. Rajkummar and Boman tell Shehnaaz that they are her big fan, the Punjabi singer blushes. "She is really cute", says Mouni.

10: 20 PM: Salman Khan reveals Devoleena has the most about other contestants in the Bigg Boss 13 house. The task gets over but now the housemates are confused and shocked as to who could have spoken ill about them.

10: 10 PM: Salman Khan introduces an interesting game where the actor exposes the back-bitching talks that the housemates have done about one another. First one is Rashami. She paints Siddharth’s face for first question. Siddharth Shukla is asked to guess who said that she or he will take a revenge when time comes, Siddharth paints Devoleena’s face. Salman reveals it's true

Expose ho rahi hai gharwalon ke peeth ke piche ki gayi talks, kaun karega kisse ismein knock? Dekhna hoga bada interesting on #BiggBoss13! #BB13 #WeekendKaVaar @BeingSalmanKhan @Vivo_india pic.twitter.com/7X6Pu63hkJ — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 21, 2019

10: 05 PM: The audience dance to Zingaat song and, the contestants are amused. Salman Khan asks Sidharth Dey, Sidharth Shukla and Shefali Bagga to entertain all by dancing.

10:00 PM: Salman Khan welcomes all to Monday Ka Vaar. Rajkummar Rao and Mouni Roy sizzle Bigg Boss 13 stage as they promote their upcoming film Made in China. The duo dance in Odhani song and leave the stage only to come back with Boman Irani in sometime.