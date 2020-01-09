Image Source : TWITTER Bigg Boss 13 January 9 Written Update: Rashami compliments Sidharth, Chef Vikas Khanna enters house

The Bigg Boss 13 housemates will don the hat of a comedian and put up a comedy show. The housemates get a whiff of it even before the announcement after they spot ‘Comedy Club’ set up in the garden area. Later, Bigg Boss answers their questions and announces the ‘Comedy Club’ Task. The contestants have to prepare a stand-up comedy act basing it on one of their fellow housemates. Meanwhile, during one of the tasks renowned chef Vikas Khanna will enter the BB 13 house.

Here are the live updates for Bigg Boss 13 January 9 episode

10: 40 pm:

10: 35 pm:

10: 30 pm: