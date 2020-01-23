Thursday, January 23, 2020
     
  5. Bigg Boss 13 Jan 23 LIVE Updates: Shehnaaz Gill-Sidharth Shukla fight, Vishal loses chance to win immunity
Bigg Boss 13 Jan 23 LIVE Updates: Shehnaaz Gill-Sidharth Shukla fight, Vishal loses chance to win immunity

New Delhi Published on: January 23, 2020 22:32 IST
Shehnaaz Gill-Sidharth Shukla fight, Vishal loses chance to win immunity
Shehnaaz Gill-Sidharth Shukla fight, Vishal loses chance to win immunity

The game in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 has become intense as the housemates face another task to earn the captainship. The house is already divided into two parts with Asim, Vishal and Rashami on one side and Sidharth, Paras, Mahira, Shefali and Arti on the other. It is ‘Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif’ Shehnaaz Gill who decides on the spot about whom she wants to support. As the captaincy task begins, she supports Asim’s team making her friends (Sidharth, Paras and Mahira) angry. An upset Shehnaaz opposes Sidharth in the game and their fight becomes ugly when she holds his collars and tells him that she hates him. Will her support for the other team change the game again?

 

Live updates : Bigg Boss 13 January 23 LIVE Updates

  • Jan 23, 2020 10:32 PM (IST) Posted by Parina Taneja

    Shefali teases Asim

    Shefali continues to tease Asim and offers him to eat the eggs she has kept for herself. Asim complains about it to Rashami and Vishal.

