Bigg Boss 13: Get ready for Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai's romantic dance on grand finale

Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai will be seen performing together at the Bigg Boss 13 grand finale

Bigg Boss 13 is all decked up for the grand finale tonight. While the season has been full of ups and downs with unexpected bonding and fight, the grand finale will be no less. With performances of the contestant and host Salman khan, Bigg Boss 13 grand finale is will be an overdose of entertainment. Post Mahira Sharma's eviction in Thursday episode, six final contestants- Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra and Arti Singh are aiming to bag the BB trophy home tonight but who will be the lucky winner? We will find out in due course of time. Talking about the grand finale performances, Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla will be seen giving a romantic performance together but with a twist.

Like their bond, their romantic performance will not be romantic 'fully'. Meanwhile, Asim will also be seen performing with Himanshi Khurana for the grand finale.

I can’t get over #RashamiDesai man! HAWT HAWT HAWT!! N how sensuous do Shukla Rashami look together! Setting the fucking screens on FIRE 🔥 #BB13 #BiggBoss13 pic.twitter.com/8Okkyrfh90 — Baby Driver (@rachitmehra91) February 14, 2020

So what will be Shehnaaz Gill be doing for the grand finale? According to reports Shehnaaz will be seen performing a folk dance Gidda on the grand finale, however, no picture and video of her performance have surfaced yet.

Family members of the contestants will also be gracing the Bigg Boss 13 Grand finale. In the run-up week for the grand finale, contestants were shown their journey in the house that made them emotional.

Bigg Boss 13 has been the longest-running season after it got a five-week mid-season extension thanks to the immense popularity and the love for the season. It is also considered to be the most successful Bigg Boss seasons ever and the excitement around the finale is equally high.