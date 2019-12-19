Image Source : TWITTER Bigg Boss 13 December 19 preview: Mastermind Vikas Gupta strikes again, Shehnaaz misses Sidharth's friendship

In last night's Bigg Boss 13 episode, Shefali Bagga created much trouble for all the other contestants by disturbing their sleep. Rashami Desai and Madhurima Tuli seemed the most irriated with Shefali Bagga resulting in some physical fights. Now, a whole lot of drama and gossips awaits the audience in tonight's Bigg Boss 13 episode. The relationship between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, fondly known as Sidnaaz, has turned sour over the past few days. While Shehnaaz is seen trying to woo Sid to the fullest, Sid seems hell bent on his decision of not being close to her.

Shehnaaz is extremely upset that Sidharth isn't talking to her anymore and is seen telling that she can't live without him. She even tells him that she will only stick to him from now onwards.

Meanwhile, the captaincy task takes a surprise turn when mastermind Vikas Gupta strikes again. Vikas is seen telling Arhaan Khan that he will help him in the task but he plays otherwise and Arhaan gets removed from the captain contendership. Arhaan is simply shocked and Rashami tells him that it was Vikas's indivudual game and strategy, which fuels a fight between them.

There are seven contestants nominated for evcition this week-Arhaan Khan, Sidharth Shukla, Shefali Bagga, Asim Riaz, Arti Singh, Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh.