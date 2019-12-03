Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 12 fame Urvashi Vani’s viral Tik Tok videos post drastic makeover are worth a watch

Bigg Boss 12 fame Urvashi Vani, when locked in the controversial house, was considered an introvert and a silent observer by the housemates as well as the audience. Post her eviction, the singer underwent a drastic makeover and ruled the headlines for her diva look. Urvashi is very active on social media and keeps her fans updated about her special moments. From the latest photoshoots to singing videos, she is all over the internet with her changed avatar. She is no longer an introvert but posts many Tik Tok videos that earn many views and like within a few hours.

Urvashi Vani entered the Bigg Boss 12 house along with Gangs of Wasseypur singer Deepak Thakur. While Urvashi was the ‘gaon ki gori’, Deepak overshadowed her with his strong and outspoken personality. Nonetheless, Urvashi found her way into the viewers’ hearts with his spectacular voice. Her Instagram posts after Bigg Boss not just astonished the viewers with her glamorous looks but also with her viral Tik Tok videos. Check out a few videos here-

Urvashi has shared many Tik Tok videos that went viral considering her rapidly growing fan base. From the videos mimicking little kids to funny relationship videos, she entertains her viewers with a variety of videos.

Urvashi Vani also entertains her fans base with her soulful singing as she shares videos of popular songs in her melodious voice as well.

