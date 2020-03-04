Beyhadh 2: Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang's show is not coming to an end, clears makers

It was after the huge popularity and love that Jennifer Winget's show Beyhadh received, the makers finally decided to bring another season of the show in the form of Beyhadh 2. Forget one, but this time the actress has to deal with two actors the roles that were played by Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry. The promos excited everyone but after a few weeks, the TRPs of the show got disturbed and soon they started falling. Just a few days back there were reports stating that the show would no longer run on television but would continue on the digital platform. However, the makers have now officially announced that nothing of that sort is happening to the show.

According to the official statement from the channel, they say, "The rumours around Beyhadh 2 going off-air and moving to the OTT platform SonyLIV are uncorroborated and hold no truth. Beyhadh 2, like any other fiction offering by Sony Entertainment Television, is a finite story and will meet its logical culmination as planned on the channel." The statement also added that the show is also not going to go off-air immediately.

Some good news for the fans!

Previously, a closed source informed Pinkvilla about the show going off-air and said, "Given that the show has failed to grab TRP's, the channel overnight took the decision of pulling the plug of the show on Television but as the show has been performing well on their platform, the channel will continue to push the show digitally."

Further, the source also informed that the cast has also been informed about the same and the official announcement about the same will be made soon. The source continued, "Beyhadh 2 will air its last episode on March 13 on Television."

