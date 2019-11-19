Beyhadh 2: Ashish Chowdhry's chiseled body in first look as Mrityunjay Roy will make you excited

Jennifer Winget starrer Beyhadh 2 is one of the most anticipated shows of the small screen. After the success of the first season, the makers are bringing back the story of revenge of psychopath Maya on the small screen. The show which is all set to AIR on December 2 this year has created excitement amongst the fans for the looks of the lead stars which also include names of actors Shivin Naran and Ashish Chowdhry who will be seen playing the roles of Rudra Roy and Mrityunjay Roy respectively.

After sharing a few promos of the show, the makers revealed the first look of Ashish in which he can be seen praying to God with his chiseled back facing the camera. He shared the picture on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, “What was seen before this were pics from day 1 of look-tests. Only after some diligent and devoted prep, he landed himself his true semblance. And he can’t wait to see you. Soon.#MJ #MrityunjayRoy #beyhadh2.” Have a look:

The actor will be seen playing the role of Shivin’s onscreen father and will be seen sporting a salt and pepper look on the show. Check it out:

Meanwhile, Jennifer also shared a BTS picture from the sets of the show. Captioning the same, she wrote, "Hair-raising? But let’s mke it fashun?"

Meanwhile, have a look at some of the promos of the show here:

Talking about the show, the actress said, "I am completely in love with my character. So much so, it called for a do-over! But no, in all seriousness, the show gave me a blank canvas to chart the course of my character. Being out of the box, you have the opportunity to get creative."

