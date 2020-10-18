Image Source : INSTAGRAM/COLORSTV BB 14 Weekend Ka Vaar promo: Salman, Rubina get into a serious altercation

In a new promo video for 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode shared by Colors TV, the Bigg Boss 14 host Salman Khan and Rubina Dilaik can be seen getting into a serious altercation after the latter says that she does not want to take part in a prakriya (process/task). Posting the video on its Instagram handle, colorstv captioned it "@rubinadilaik ki #BiggBoss se iss bagawat ko, kya anjaam denge @BeingSalmanKhan? Dekhiye #WeekendKaVaar kal raat 9 PM."

In the video, Salman can be heard slamming Rubina for being disrespectful and going against the Bigg Boss 14 rules. He says “Agar aap kahen, toh har cheez hum aapse approve karwa lete hain.”

Raising her hand, Rubina tries to replies, “Mujhe mere point of view ke liye daant padegi... (If I am going to be scolded for keeping a point of view...),” but since her tone and pitch did not go down well with Salman, he interrupts, saying “Madam, main aapse badi tameez aur adab se baat kar raha hoon. Main yahan par koi contestant nahi hoon. Yeh galat hai, aur yehi aapko bhaari padne wala hai ('Madam, I am talking to you very respectfully. I'm not a contestant over here. This is wrong, and you will have to face the consequences.')

As per the task, contestants have to pick between Nikki Tamboli and Rubina and decide who has more 'garbage' in their brain. The task will leave Rubina extremely angry and impatient and she will call out Bigg Boss saying, "I'm not a garbage bin." and "I have an issue with it."

In last week’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman Khan lauded Rubina for standing up for herself.

