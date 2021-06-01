Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANUPAMAAFANDM Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly's old audition video goes viral

TV actress Rupali Ganguly has been ruling the hearts with her portrayal of Anupamaa in the popular daily soap. The actress's innocence and vulnerability on the small screen have resonated with the audience. The show has ruled the TRP charts for many months and is still a constant in Top 5. Recently, a video of Rulapi Ganguly has gone viral on the internet from her audition for Anupamaa.

In the viral video, Rupali can be seen enacting the scene where she enters her daughter's room without permission. When the daughter asks her to be careful about not entering her room without permission, Anupamaa talks about how a mother and a daughter can be friends. The video shows Rupali dressed in a cotton saree and hair tied in a loose bun.

Rupali Ganguli became a household name with her character 'Monisha Sarabhai' in 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai'. She has done several shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Sanjivani, Parvarrish - Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi among others.

Rupali has often been compared to late Bollywood actress Sridevi. In an interview with Yahoo Style, the actress revealed that she is obsessed with Sridevi. "I feel so overwhelmed because she has been an idol, she is someone whom we have grown up watching, I have watched all her films 25-30 times. I have seen her movies like Mr. India, ChaalBaaz, Chandni, Lamhe, etc, at least 8-10 times in theatres. I am just so obsessed with Sridevi and I feel if you consider someone your idol a little bit of their mannerism reflects in your behaviour too."

She also added, "I have seen all her movies so many times. Like for Sanjivani, Ladla was my reference point, for Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Chaalbaaz was my reference point. But for Anupamaa it has been my father's (Anil Ganguly) Kora Kagaz."

Earlier this year, Rupali Ganguly had tested positive for coronavirus while shooting for Anupamaa. Taking to Instagram, she revealed that her family has also been tested and her Anupamaa family are also getting tested. The actress is asymptomatic and has now quarantined herself away from others.

Rupali Ganguli wrote, "MA Corona Devi.. Tu hai ki nahiiiii (mild to asymptomatic) Ye kya hua kaise hua kab hua... Jab hua tab hua .... chhodo ye na poocho... This is the kind of positive I didn’t want to be. Take care and stay safe everyone and keep showering ur love on my family and Anupamaa family... Sorry for letting u and Rudransh down @ashwinkverma and the entire unit down @rajan.shahi.543 despite u taking all the precautions- pata nahi kahan se kaise ho gaya."

"Have quarantined myself away from my family and other humans.. Family has been tested and awaiting results.... please keep them in ur prayers... Unit is getting tested too as I write this .... please send out a lot of love , healing and prayers for my family and for my Anupamaa family"