Akshay Kumar can't stand Kapil Sharma's happiness during TKSS. Know why

The fans of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' have a double whammy in store this weekend. The cast of 'Good Newwz' -- Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh, Kareena Kapoor, and Kiara Advani -- will grace the 100th episode of the show. The promos of the episode are out, and looks like the 'Good Newws' team had real fun promoting their movie on the show.

In the promo, Akshay can be seen pulling Kapil Sharma's leg -- when he compliments Kiara and Kareena for their style. He asks the actresses to seat away from him later, saying, "Mujhse teri khushi bardaasht nahin hoti."

From Diljit's cuteness to making fun of Kabir Singh, have a look at what will happen in the upcoming episode of the show.

'Good Newwz', directed by Raj Mehta, is based on a goof-up that happens with two families with the same surname -- Batra -- at an IVF clinic. The film shows Akshay and Kareena as one couple and Diljit and Kiara as another. The film is slated to be released on December 27, 2019.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News

Related Video