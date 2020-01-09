Trouble in Aamir Ali, Sanjeeda Shaikh's paradise, marriage on verge of break up

According to reports Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh have been living separately for some time now.

Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh's couple is one of the most loved real-life pair of the TV industry. But the recent reports can come as a shocker for their fans. According to a report in SpotBoye.com, everything is not going well between them and the two have been living separately for quite some time now. Aamir and Sanjeeda have been married for almost 8 years before they hit this rough patch. Talking to the entertainment, a source said, "Sanjeeda and Aamir are not staying together since sometime. They are having issues. The problems are at an initial stage and they have been piling up over the time."

The source also referred to the social media posts and said that things in real life are far from what appears on their social media. He said, "Also, life on social media is far from reality." The claims come as a surprise because recently Aamir shared a video on his Instagram wishing Sanjeeda on her birthday.

However, while replying to Aamir’s birthday post, Sanjeeda thanked everyone and didn’t mention Aamir in particular.

Sanjeeda Shaikh's comment on Aamir Ali's birthday post for her

Sanjeeda too had shared her birthday wish for Aamir about a month ago.

When Aamir was approached by the entertainment portal for his comments, he denied any such thing and said, "I don't know what you are talking about." Sanjeeda is yet to respond to the claim.

Aamir and Sanjeeda started off as friends but came closer with time. The duo first made their relationship public when they participated in Nach Baliye 3 in 2007. They were considered the favorites for the season and they even went on to win the trophy. The couple continued dating and finally tied the knot in 2012.

