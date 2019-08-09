Image Source : TWITTER Hopefully Daya’s entry will be there in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dilip Joshi on Disha Vakani's return

TV actress Disha Vakani, who played the role of Dayaben in the popular TV show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, went on a maternity break for two years now. Dayaben has always been one of the leads and the most entertaining characters in TMKOC. While there have been rumours of other actresses such as Vibhoutee Sharma and Ami Tridevi replacing Disha Vakani as Dayaben in the daily soap, her co-star Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal is hopeful that his Daya aka Disha Vakani will make her entry in the upcoming episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

The TV actor said that even though he wishes for Dayaben’s entry in the story, he knows that he doesn’t have much choice if the makers rope in someone else instead of Disha. However, he says that Daya’s entry will be shown soon in the show and everyone is quite excited about it.

In an interaction with Bollywoodlife, Joshi said, “Hopefully, Daya’s entry will be there (in the upcoming episodes). That’ll be exciting. ” He once again reiterated that no one else can play Dayaben better than Disha since she gave nine years of her life to the character. “I think she owns this character. She has worked hard for nine and a half years. Obviously! (no actor can replace),” he was quoted as saying to the daily.

When asked about him working with someone else replacing Dayaben in the show, Joshi said that his fingers are crossed and he’s prepared for that change by the makers already. “Well I don’t know, they say – ‘Never say never’. It might happen that Disha returns as Daya Ben. I’m hoping and keeping my fingers crossed (for that). Life is life, it goes on. If someone from our family goes, life goes on. You have to adjust. There’s no option,” he explained.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah successfully runs on television with its TRP ratings being unaltered by Disha Vakani's absence. The show has successfully completed 11 years recently. You can see the celebration pictures here.

Disha Vakani began her acting career by working in Gujarati plays. She did some films but she shot to fame with her stint as Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She tied the knot with CA Mayur Pandia and in 2017, she welcomed her first child with him. Ever since then, she has not returned to TMKOC for once.

