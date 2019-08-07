Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta mourns Sushma Swaraj’s death

Taarak Mehta Ka Oooltah Chashmah star cast also reacted to the news to the untimely death of BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj’s death. On Tuesday night, the BJP leader was rushed to the hospital, AIIMS New Delhi, after suffering from a cardiac arrest. She left us soon after she was hospitalized and left everyone in shock. From netizens to Bollywood celebrities like Arjun Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher and others reacted to the news through their tweets and mourned the death of the great leader. SAB TV’s comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta also mourned the death of Sushma Swaraj and called her an ‘inspirational lady’.

Munmun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita ji alongside Dilip Joshi in the show, took to her twitter to bid her farewell to the BJP leader and wrote, “Soooo shocked to hear about the death of legendary #sushmaswaraj . Unbelievable! Shocked to the core. What a leader, what a lady !! What a monumental loss. Respect forever. So so so saddened!!”

Soooo shocked to hear about the death of legendary #sushmaswaraj . Unbelievable! Shocked to the core. What a leader, what a lady !! What a monumental loss 🙏🏻🙏🏻. Respect forever. So so so saddened!! #RIPSushmaJi — Munmun Dutta (@moonstar4u) August 6, 2019

In another tweet, she wrote, “Not to forget , what an orator ! Her command over her language was something that you rarely see in a political leader. Her speeches gave me goosebumps. What an inspirational lady”

Not to forget , what an orator ! Her command over her language was something that you rarely see in a political leader. Her speeches gave me goosebumps. What an inspirational lady 🙏🏻🙏🏻#SushmaSwaraj — Munmun Dutta (@moonstar4u) August 6, 2019

Not just Munmun Dutta but Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh also took to his twitter and remembered the former External Affairs Minister by revealing his first meeting with him in 2001. He wrote, “I had the good fortune of meeting #sushmaswaraj ji (Minister I&B) in 2001 when she visited #RamojiFilmCity where @geneliad & me were shooting for our debut film #TujheMeriKasam-she blessed us & wished us success, as newcomers it energised & encouraged us-ThkYou for your grace mam”

A huge loss for India- An outstanding orator, an absolute patriot, a tall leader @SushmaSwaraj Ji is no more. As an Ext Affairs minister she was always accessible to every Indian who was in need of help. My deepest condolences to the family, loved ones & millions of followers https://t.co/FuHNbQMOGX — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 6, 2019

On the related note, Sushma Swaraj underwent a kidney transplant in 2016 and was keeping ill for a few months. She didn’t even contest the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 because of her poor health. Sushma Swaraj was a very active and social leader and it was her life’s motto to help every citizen of the country whenever they need her.

