Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta shares unseen pictures as show completes 11 years

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, one of the most popular shows having mass fan following has completed glorious 11 years. On this great achievement, the show definitely calls for celebration times. Munmum Dutta, who is playing the role of Babita Iyer in the serial shares the unseen pictures from the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and fans can't stop looking at those rare pictures. The photos are from a fun sequence shot in Singapore where the entire cast had fun. Munmum Dutta took to her Instagram account to share the big news with the fans.

Babita Iyer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma wrote, "Happy 11 years to team #TMKOC .. Blessed and grateful everyday. #tmkoc #11yearsoftmkoc #tmkocsmileofindia #teamwork #blessed #gratitude #milestone #laughter.”

One can spot Dilip Joshi, Raj Anadkat, Shailesh Lodha, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi, Neha Mehta, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal and other cast members enjoying the scene in Singapore. According to the latest buzz, the main character of the show, Sonu will be marking return. Nidhi Bhanushali was earlier playing the role of Sonu. However, due to her higher studies, the actress chose to exit from the show and calls it quits.

Jinal Jain and Palak Siddhwani have been shorlisten to play the role of Bhide and Madhavi's daughter Sonu, suggests the recent report of Times of India.

Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma started being aired on July 28, 2008. The TRP of the show is high and is almost seen in every household. People of all the age watch this family show. TMKOC has a lot interesting characters who teach us various life lessons from real life incidents. Not just Singapore, the show has been shot at many foreign places like London, Paris, Hong Kong and many more.

