Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Meet new Sonu aka Palak Sidhwani from the show

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is counted amongst one of the successful running shows of the small screen. After the exit of Disha Vakani aka Dayaben from the show, it was Sonu aka Nidhi Bhanushali who left the show mid-way because of further studies, later which reports of various actresses being approached for the show started doing rounds on the internet. Well, now it seems as if the producer Asit Modi has finalized the actress and she is none other than Palak Sidhwani.

A report in Spotboye states that a closed source informed them about the joining of the new face of Palak. The report further says, “Palak has already begun shooting from yesterday. For those who don’t know, here’s how Nidhi's exit from the show was planned. So, the makers depicted that her character is leaving India for higher studies and now we hear that she will be back in Gokuldham Society, obviously with a new face as the replacement.”

Previously talking about Nidhi’s exit from the show, a source told Spotboye, "She is pursuing her BA from Mithibai College (Mumbai) and is quite a studious person. Now she wants to shape her career with education and wants to devote more time to finish her graduation. Although, the production house is contemplating on the matter by giving her more time to study and fewer shoot hours. Yet, it is becoming difficult for the actress to manage work and studies together. Hence, she is quitting the show.”

Talking about the character of Sonu, she happens to be Bhide and Madhavi's daughter and a really good friend of Tapu. Now that she is on her way back to Mumbao, she asks her friends Tapu Sena to stop her parents from going to Ratnagiri. She wants to surprise her parents and thus does not want them to go away to Ratnagiri.

Meanwhile Tapu and Goli try their best to stop Madhavi and Bhide from leaving. They make excuses of heavy rainfall and storm in Ratnagiri to stop them. However, Bhide is adamant to go and called his friend working in the weather department to confirm about the weather reports. After his friend tells him that Ratnagiri is pleasant and involves no risk, Bhide decided to go with Madhavi.

