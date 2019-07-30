Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13 house to be built in Mumbai and not Lonavala. Reason will surprise you

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13 house to be built in Mumbai and not Lonavala

Salman Khan’s controversial reality show Bigg Boss 13 has already garnered much attention evemn though it is months away from hitting the small screens. From the contestant list to the theme of the show, the upcoming season has left everyone excited for its twists and turns. While it is already confirmed that Student of the Year 2 actress Ananya Panday’s father Chunky Pandey has been finalized as the first contestant, the details about the much talked about house and its interiors are still kept under wraps. Now the latest reports suggest that after the Bigg Bos 13 house will be erected in Goregaon, Mumbai.

Salman Khan will be seen entertaining the viewers as the host of the controversial reality show once again and fans have been waiting for his Weekend Ka Vaar eagerly. Going by the reports in Spotboye, it is said that after long twelve years, Bigg Boss house will not be built in Lonavala but will be erected in Goregaon, Mumbai. The reports state that the modalities are being worked out fast to bring the Bigg Boss house to Filmcity this year and the reason is said to be cost-cutting. Since Reliance has taken over Viacom18 in January 2018 and this year since they will be taking the shots, it is said that the house will be built in Mumbai to cut extra expenses.

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13 house to be built in Mumbai and not Lonavala

Also read: Bigg Boss 13: Television fame Ridhi Dogra to be seen in Salman Khan's reality show

Well, if the cast and crew will shoot the upcoming season of Bigg Boss in Mumbai, the makers won’t have to provide houses for the make-up artistes, cameramen, EPs and a lot many others from the crew. Also, if the shoot is in Mumbai, no extra cars or vehicles are needed to provide to the crew members. It is also said that since the host of eth show Salman Khan is busy with his shooting schedules which has made it difficult for him to travel to and fro so much if the Bigg Boss 13 house will be in Lonavala. Since the house will be located in Mumbai now, the makers of the show have also raised the security so that no details are being leaked among the fans.

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13 house to be built in Mumbai and not Lonavala

Talking about the rumoured names who will be seen in the show this year are Mugdha Godse, Rashmi Desai, Aditya Narayan, Mahika Sharma and others. Talking about the confirmed contestants, Chunky Pandey and TV actor Siddharth Shukla have been confirmed till date. Infact, it is said that Khatron ke Khiladi 9 runners up Aditya Narayan is also locked to be in the show. A closed source informed Spotboye about the update and even said that Aditya had a meeting with Endemol for the same. The source went on to say, “Aditya and makers are still discussing the terms and conditions of the contract and if everything falls in place, the singer-turned-actor may finalize the show soon.”

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13 house to be built in Mumbai and not Lonavala

Also read:

After quitting Bollywood, is Zaira Wasim gearing up to enter Bigg Boss 13 house?

Bigg Boss 13: Here's when Salman Khan's show will go on AIR

Salman Khan’s dance video with mother Salma on Sia's Cheap Thrills is best thing on internet today

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page