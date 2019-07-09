Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 13: Television fame Ridhi Dogra to be seen in Salman Khan's reality show

Ridhi Dogra who has been seen on the small screen in daily soaps like Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Woh Apna Sa has been in the news for her divorce with husband Rakesh Bapat. Ridhi and Raqesh have called it splitsville, after seven years of their marriage. Recently, the buzz is spreading around Ridhi's participation in Bigg Boss 13 as the celebrity contestant.

Though the news is not confirmed yet, there are many more names which are coming forward for this season's participation. Karan Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Himansh Kohli, in fact, Zaira Wasim who has called it quits to the Bollywood industry are expected to be seen on Salman Khan's reality show. According to the makers of the show, there are some amendments in the show's format.

This year there will be no commoner in the house. Last year, Bigg Boss season 12 had fallen down on the TRP charts. Thus, this year, some changes are to be expected in the show. Also, the set up in Lonavla has been changed this time to Mumbai's Goregaon itself.

Bigg Boss 13 will be telecasted from September 29 on Colors TV. A source from Pinkvilla said, "They have officially discussed the date in the team, and usually September-October is when they look to begin. BB13 will start telecasting from September 29 this time and given that the show is usually a 15-week affair, the Grand Finale is expected to be around January 12, 2020."

