Nia Sharma turns stylist for Jamai 2.0

Saturday, August 24, 2019
     
Nia Sharma will be seen sporting a lot of casual wear in the ZEE5 series Jamai 2.0.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: August 24, 2019 19:02 IST
Representative News Image

Actress Nia Sharma says she has personalised her clothes and accessories for the show "Jamai 2.0".

While the show's team had planned her look, they went through her Instagram profile and loved how she styled herself. They then took references from her social media and put together options from which Nia handpicked the styles she liked. 

Nia will be seen sporting a lot of casual wear in the ZEE5 series. 

"When it comes to styling for any project, I always go all in to carry out my styles and make sure that it has my touch in it. However, for 'Jamai 2.0' from putting together clothes, shoes, accessories I have personalised it as per my comfort and my own style. So if anything looks wrong, I am the one to blame," said Nia.

Of Suits and Boots!

