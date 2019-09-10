Image Source : INSTAGRAM Indian Idol fame Amit Tandon reveals why he called off divorce with wife Ruby

Amit Tandon and wife Ruby’s relationship has been a topic of controversy since last year. Now, the actor and the dermatologist have decided to live with each other as husband and wife once again. Amit Tandon has called off the divorce with Ruby saying that this decision is the best for their nine-year-old daughter Jiyana. Amit has now revealed that he and Runu are now going back to doing things for each other with more understanding and, the first thing they did was they sorted out the issues they had between them.

Now, they are going to do their best to make it work. "I think a lot of parents neglect or don't see what the child goes through. Couples these days think that if parents are not happy they won't be able to keep their child happy and so they go separate ways. They think the child will understand and adjust with time without realising that it has an impact on the child's mind. But, I also agree if a couple is not happy they have the full right to take a decision," Amit Tandon wsa quoted as saying to Times of India.

Amit Tandon with wife and daughter

Furthermore, the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor said, "I think we went through a lot of ups and downs in a very short span of time and it taught us many things. We realised that we are better together as a couple and we should give each other a chance. This is the best thing we can do for each other and our child".

Amit and Ruby got married in 2007 and have a nine-year-old daughter Jiyana Tandon. The shared that their relationship has hit a rough patch and the two announced their separation in 2017. Last year, the two made headlines when Ruby went through legal troubles and had to spend 10 months in Dubai jail for allegedly threatening a few officials over there. Amit tried his best to get in touch with her and rescue his wife. Later, the two decided to postpone their divorce live as friends and see where it takes them.

