One of the handsome actors of the small screen Gautam Rode is celebrating his 42nd birthday. The actor made his debut through the film Annarth opposite actress Preeti Jhangiani later which he started doing Television shows like Agyaat, Lucky, Betiyaan Apni Yaa Paraaya Dhan, Simplly Sapney, Maan Rahe Tera Pitaah, etc. He became a household name when he worked in the show Saraswatichandra opposite popular actress Jennifer Winget. He has even worked as a judge in shows like India’s Got Talent and Nach Baliye.

The actor on the occasion of his birthday has a plan to celebrate his birthday and Raksha Bandhan together with his family in New Delhi. The love of his life and his wife Pankhuri Awasthy will also be joining him there. They both got married in February 2019 after dating each other for quite some time when they met on the show Suryaputra Karn. Have a look at their pictures here:

Coming back to his birthday, he was quizzed as to what gift he wants from each of his co-stars. He said he wants the calmness of his wife, the chilled out attitude of Beyhadh actress, the child-like nature of Karan Wahi and the wanderlust behaviour of Additi Gupta.

Gautam Rode wants THIS gift from Saraswatichandra co-star Jennifer Winget on his birthday

