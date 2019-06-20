Image Source : INSTAGRAM Dance India Dance 7: After Dheeraj Dhoopar’s exit, Karan Wahi to host Kareena Kapoor Khan’s show

The shocking news of Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar stepping out as the host of Dance India Dance 7 hit earlier this morning. The fans went into tizzy as to who will host the show after him. And now it seems the makers have finally got the solution. As per the current reports, it is Television actor Karan Wahi who will step into Dhoopar’s shoes. He has previously too hosted the second season of DID Super Moms and so the concept of the show is well known to him.

The Hate Story actor has also confirmed the news to BollywoodLife in an interview. He said, “I have previously hosted 'DID Super Moms' Season 2, and I am excited to return to the franchise as a host. I am looking forward to experiencing some of the finest dancing talent of the country in this show.”

Talking about Dheeraj, he confirmed the news of his exit to TOI and said, “Hosting is something that I always wanted to do and I enjoy it thoroughly. Dance India Dance is something that I was looking up to but being a new show with the new format it got very draining for me physically and mentally. And I felt that I needed to focus on my other commitments. Hence I have decided to move on from the show. We mutually discussed the best way ahead. It also gives me a chance to pursue a few other things that I had planned.”

The seventh instalment of the dance reality show will go on AIR from June 22, 2019 and will have Kareena Kapoor Khan making her debut as a judge on Television. She will also be accompanied by Raftaar, choreographer Bosco Martis. The show will air every Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm.