Aashka Goradia's stunning Maldives photos are sight for sore eyes

Aashka Goradia's stunning Maldives photos

Aashka Goradia is one of the beautiful actresses of television. Her Instagram photos can make anyone's heart skip a beat. She never shies away from flaunting her toned body and flawless skin on social media. Aashka's fans go gaga whenever she shares her photos. The actress is currently in Maldives with her husband Brent Goble.

The duo is spending some quality amidst the serene landscape of Maldives. Her sizzling photos have taken the internet by storm. In one of the photos, she can be seen wearing black polka dotted strapless top with knee-length skirt. Her cool shades and statement earrings accentuate her beach look. ''It's calm under the waves in the blue of oblivion#maldives #onelove #mykindofplace #anythingbutordinary #justplay #aquaholics,'' she captioned the photos.

Aashka shared another image in which she can be seen posing while sitting on a swing. The crystal blue water of the ocean is clearly visible. The actress looks sultry in printed multicoloured bikini with a black ruffled shrug. ''Keep calm cause it’s White Sand! .#anythingbutordinary #aquaholics #kamdimamaldives #maldives #whitesand #justplay #mykindofplace,'' Aashka captioned the photo.

Aashka Goradia has undergone an immense transformation after adopting yoga in her lifestyle. For unversed, Aashka, who shot to fame with her role of Kumud in Kkusum has played negative and positive characters in her career. She also played important roles in shows such as Kahiin To Hoga, Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. She was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's hit show Naagin 2.